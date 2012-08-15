'Rizzoli & Isles' Ends Summer on Season High

The summer finale of Rizzoli & Isles was the show's most-watched episode of its third season, averaging 6 million viewers on Tuesday, according to Nielsen's live + same day ratings.

That was 36% over last week's episode and 7% more than watched last summer's finale. The episode also drew 1.6 million adults 18-49 and 2million adults 25-54. For its third season, Rizzoli & Isles averaged 5.4 million viewers, 1.4 million adults 18-49 and 1.8 million adults 25-54.

Rizzoli & Isles will air the rest of its third season beginning in November.