Ritu Sharma Joins Amagi As Global Sales Leader

Cloud technology company Amagi said it named Ritu Sharma as global sales leader.

Sharma, who had been CEO at Proficio, will be responsible for expanding Amagi’s client base. She will be based in Bangalore at Amagi’s research and development and operations facility.

“Ritu is an accomplished senior executive who has played pivotal roles in driving revenue growth and operational effectiveness in her earlier assignments,” said Amagi CEO Deepakjit. “Given Amagi’s enviable growth trajectory, we are delighted to have Ritu spearhead our global sales engagement, and rapidly expand our footprint in the market.”

Before Proficio, Sharma was VP of sales, marketing and operations for APAC markets at Encompass Digital Media. Previously she was with Network 18 and Vodafone.

“Over the years, Amagi has become synonymous with cloud technologies for broadcast,” said Sharma. “The high degree of innovation at Amagi, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning will redefine broadcast workflows and how TV networks, OTT platforms and content owners reimagine their operations with cloud. There couldn’t be a better time to be a part of Amagi than now.”

Amagi’s clients include Viceland, Cinedigm, Turner Broadcasting, Scripps Networks Interactive, Discovery Communications’ DSPORT, Quest TV and ACJ.