Ritchie Named KIVI-KNIN Boise GM

Ken Ritchie has been named VP and general manager of KIVI-KNIN Boise. Ritchie has been interim GM at the Journal Broadcast Group since the spring.

Ritchie started with KIVI in 1975 as an account manager and over the years was local sales manager and general sales manager. He returned to KIVI as GSM in 2002 when the station was purchased by Journal Broadcast Group. In 2009, Ritchie was named the stations' director of sales.

"Ken has been a longtime sales leader at our Boise operations and is well respected in the stations and in the community," said Debbie Turner, executive VP of television for Journal Broadcast Group. "He is a natural fit to take on the official role of general manager and will serve us well in growing the organization. His television knowledge, people leadership and community involvement will be an asset to not only Journal Broadcast Group, but the Boise market has well."