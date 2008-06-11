Rita Rocks for Lifetime

Lifetime Television gave a 13-episode order to Rita Rocks, a half-hour comedy series from Media Rights Capital.

The women’s-targeted cable network said the pickup is its first original primetime comedy series in a decade.

The series -- starring Nicole Sullivan of MadTV, Richard Ruccolo of Joey and Tisha Campbell-Martin of My Wife and Kids -- will be paired with Reba when it premieres in the fall.

Lifetime has been bolstering its original content of late, with strong drama series Army Wives leading its primetime lineup and Project Runway heading to the network in the fall.