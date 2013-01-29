'Ripper Street' Renewed for Season Two
British series Ripper Street has been renewed for an
eight-episode second season, which will premiere in 2014.
The series premiered in the UK on BBC One Dec. 30, 2012, and
on BBC America in the U.S. on Jan. 19. Ripper Street is produced
for BBC One by Tiger Aspect Productions, Lookout
Point and BBC America.
Richard De Croce, senior VP, programming, BBC America said:
"Ripper Street on BBC America has just begun, with an
additional six more episodes featuring great guest stars and powerful
performances ahead this season. We're looking forward to exploring more of
Victorian London in season two."
