'Ripper Street' Renewed for Season Two

British series Ripper Street has been renewed for an

eight-episode second season, which will premiere in 2014.





The series premiered in the UK on BBC One Dec. 30, 2012, and

on BBC America in the U.S. on Jan. 19. Ripper Street is produced

for BBC One by Tiger Aspect Productions, Lookout

Point and BBC America.





Richard De Croce, senior VP, programming, BBC America said:

"Ripper Street on BBC America has just begun, with an

additional six more episodes featuring great guest stars and powerful

performances ahead this season. We're looking forward to exploring more of

Victorian London in season two."