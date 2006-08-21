Rinna, London To Work Red Carpet
By Ben Grossman
Access Hollywood
is tapping Dancing With the Stars alum Lisa Rinna and What Not To Wear’s Stacy London as special correspondents for this weekend’s Emmy Awards.
The duo will work the red carpet for the syndicated show, which will feature taped pieces from Rinna and London on Monday’s edition.
Rinna worked the red carpet for Access at both the Golden Globes and Academy Awards already this year.
London, a former stylist to several actresses, will also serve as a correspondent for Access Hollywood’s coverage of the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.
