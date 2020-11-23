‘Ridiculousness’ Spinoff ‘Deliciousness’ Starts on MTV Dec. 14

MTV is moving forward on a food-themed Ridiculousness spinoff called Deliciousness. Tiffany Thiessen hosts and the panelists are Angela Kinsey from The Office, Kel Mitchell from Kenan & Kel and Tim Chantarangsu from Basic to Bougie. Deliciousness starts with a holiday-themed week-long stunt Dec. 14-18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

“From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences – food and drink,” said MTV. “Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos.”

Thiessen’s work includes Alexa & Katie, Beverly Hills 90210 and Saved by the Bell.

Ridiculousness, an internet video show hosted by Rob Dyrdek, will lead into Deliciousness Dec. 14-18 with 10 new episodes.

Ridiculousness and Deliciousness are produced by Superjacket Productions, a subsidiary of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks.