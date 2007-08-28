Ricochet Snags NBC Reality Executive

Ricochet Television, the producer of ABC reality series Supernanny and Fat March, has hired Jennifer O'Connell as senior VP of its North American office, based in Los Angeles.



Most recently, O'Connell was executive producer of NBC's Science of Love. Her NBC credits also include The Biggest Loser.



She will continue the expansion of the UK-based company's U.S. reality footprint, reporting to Ricochet Executive VP Nick Emmerson.



Before joining NBC, O’Connell was a film executive with The Disney Channel.

Ricochet (http://www.ricochet.co.uk/) has projects in the works for Discovery and Bravo, according to the company, in addition to the two ABC shows.