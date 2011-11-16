Ricky Gervais to Return as Golden Globes Host

Ricky Gervais will return to host the Golden Globes for a third year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed on its blog Wednesday.

The HFPA voted for the British comedian to come back after a controversial hosting turn in 2011 after meeting with NBC official Doug Vaughn, according to the announcement.

Gervais made headlines last January for his blunt jokes targeting big-name celebrities that did not go over well in some Hollywood circles. The announcement said that Gervais met with HFPA President Dr. Aida Takla-O'Reilly to discuss the idea of returning as host last month.

The Golden Globes will air on NBC on Jan. 15.