Ricky Gervais to Return as Golden Globes Host

Ricky Gervais has been tapped to host the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards, which will take place Jan. 10, 2016.

The acerbic British comedian is no stranger to the Globes stage having hosted the show for three consecutive years from 2010-12.

“Ricky Gervais left us with a lasting impression and we are thrilled to have him back in our show as we honor the best in film and television,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association®. “His off-the-cuff wit and quirky charm will surely have the room and audiences around the world at the edge of their seats.”

Nominees will be announced on Dec. 10.

The Golden Globes, which kicks off awards season, is produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan and Barry Adelman will executive produce for dcp.

The kudosfest saw a ratings dip last year with the telecast drawing in a 5.8 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, an 11% drop from the 2014 telecast.