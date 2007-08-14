Ricki Lake to Explore Matters of Life & Dating on Lifetime

Ricki Lake will star in the forthcoming Lifetime Original Movie Matters of Life & Dating, about a single woman who returns to the dating scene after having a mastectomy. Based on Upfront: Sex and the Post-Mastectomy Woman, by Linda Dackman, a breast cancer survivor, the film co-stars Holly Robinson Peete.

Lifetime Networks Entertainment President Susanne Daniels said the film comes on the heels of last year’s Emmy-nominated film Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy.

“This year’s centerpiece of our Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign is unique as it tackles a very different subject matter: dating,” said Daniels in a statement. “The story highlights the current issue of living beyond breast cancer, but it’s also a humorous and touching look at the trials and tribulations of dating that all women can relate to, whether they’ve faces breast cancer or not. Personally and professionally, I couldn’t be more excited to be working again with both Ricki Lake and Holly Robinson Peete, two extremely talented actors teamed together in what will be lifetime’s must-see movie this fall.”

Lake portrays Linda Dackman, a successful thirtysomething whose live goes into tailspin when she is diagnosed with breast cancer. When her confidence and body image are shattered by the mastectomy, she attends a support group and reconnects with a childhood friend (Peete), who helps her undergo reconstructive surgery and re-enter the dating world. The film is set topremiere Monday, October 22.