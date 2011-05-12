Rick Kaplan Named EP of ABC's 'This Week'

On his last day helming the CBS Evening News, ABC News announced it has hired back Rick Kaplan

to be the executive producer of This Week

with Christiane Amanpour.

Kaplan had previously spent 20 years at ABC News as

executive producer of Good Morning

America, Nightline, PrimeTime Live and World News Tonight with Peter Jennings. He also served as president

of CNN/U.S. from 1997-2000 and president of MSNBC from 2004-06.

In the announcement Thursday, ABC News President Ben

Sherwood said Kaplan would also oversee the division's political coverage in

the 2012 elections and beyond. Kaplan previously headed political coverage when

he was a senior VP during his second tour at ABC News from 2003-04.

This Week has been

without an executive producer since Ian Cameron departed the program at the end

of last year.

Kaplan announced his exit as EP of the Evening News on Tuesday, following the news that Scott Pelley would

replace Katie Couric on the newscast.