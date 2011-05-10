Rick Kaplan Leaving as 'CBS Evening News' EP

CBS Evening News executive producer Rick Kaplan is following anchor Katie Couric in leaving the newscast.



Thursday will be Kaplan's last day at the broadcast. No word on when a replacement will be named.



Kaplan started his career at CBS News in 1971 before spending 18 years at ABC News. He served as president of CNN/U.S. from 1997-2000, as a senior VP for ABC News from 2003-04 and president of MSNBC from 2004-06.



Couric, whose contract with CBS is up June 4, confirmed her departure from the Evening News two weeks ago. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley was named the new anchor last week, and will start at the newscast on June 6.



On Monday CBS News said David Friedman, executive producer of The Early Show would also be leaving in the next few weeks.