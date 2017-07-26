Rick Engelman Joins Wiley Rein

Former FCC International Bureau chief engineer Rick Engelman has joined D.C. communications law firm Wiley Rein as a consultant in its telecom practice.

Engelman has most recently been the director of spectrum resources and government affairs for Sprint. Before that he spent three decades at the FCC (1977-2007) at the International Bureau, Office of Engineering & Technology and the Field Operations Bureau, the predecessor to the Enforcement Bureau.

He had been with Sprint since leaving the FCC.

The Wiley in Wiley Rein is Dick Wiley, who was the FCC's chairman in 1977.