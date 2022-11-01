Rick Cordella Named President, Programming NBC Sports, Peacock Sports

Rick Cordella has been named president, programming for NBC Sports and Peacock Sports.

Cordella is rejoining NBC Sports from Peacock, where he was chief commercial officer. He will focus on maximizing distribution on broadcast, cable and streaming, and oversee sports betting and sports fantasy efforts.

NBC Sports also named Tom Knapp executive VP, golf. He was executive VP, programming at NBC Sports Group and executive VP, partnerships & programming at Golf Channel previously.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our leadership team on multiple fronts,” said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua.

“Rick had a tremendous track record in 13 plus years with NBC Sports and was the architect of multiple NBC Sports Digital platforms before undertaking a central role in the development and launch of Peacock. We are excited to welcome him home to NBC Sports, where he will continue to work closely with the executive team at Peacock, which is integral to the growth of NBC Sports,” Bevacqua said. “ In addition, this move will allow Tom to maintain a singular focus on golf – his area of expertise and deep relationships with the Tours, organizations, and properties – which will greatly benefit our businesses across the industry.” ■