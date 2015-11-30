'#RichKids of Beverly Hills' Returns in '16

E!’s #RichKids of Beverly Hills will be back for season four next year. Stars Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick are ready to get married, with E! there to record all the hashtag-happy nuptial madness. Says E!, “From the cake and flowers to venues and invites, every drama-filled moment in the 90210 will be Tweeted, Instagramed, Snapped, and Facebooked leading up to the big moment.”

The reality series focuses on a group of ridiculously wealthy twenty-somethings chasing their dreams and desires.

In addition to the wedding drama, co-stars Dorothy Wang, EJ Johnson and Jonny Drubel are determined to jump start their respective careers.

Cable net E! is owned by NBCUniversal.