‘Richard Hammond’s BIG’ Begins on Science Feb. 12

Richard Hammond’s BIG, a series featuring car aficionado Richard Hammond as host, begins on Science Channel Feb. 12. Hammond used to host Top Gear and currently hosts The Grand Tour. There are nine episodes of BIG.

“Buckle up as Hammond once again takes viewers on the ride of their lives to spotlight engineering at its finest with the biggest structures in the world,” said Science Channel. “With decades’ worth of knowledge in all things motor, science, adrenaline, engineering and more, Hammond embarks on a global adventure – from the UK to the USA and beyond – to explore the planet’s biggest structures and machines and the incredible ways engineers have supersized our world.”

Hammond goes behind-the-scenes of the giant structures and machines to understand what Science Channel calls “the science of ‘big.’”

“I love making engineering shows because I’m fascinated by the science and people behind some truly amazing feats,” said Hammond. “Whether it’s a container ship a quarter of a mile long or the longest rail tunnel in the world two kilometers under the Alps, or a massive hydroelectric dam, or an oil platform – once you get to a giant scale, how does that change how it works? And what is it like to live and work with?”

Hammond visits a car factory in Wolfsburg, Germany that cranks out a new car every 16 seconds, the world’s longest railway connection, in the Alps, and an Austrian mega-dam that features dozens of tunnels and passageways hidden within a dam wall while withstanding 200 million tons of water, among other sites.

Science Channel is part of Discovery, Inc.

Richard Hammond’s BIG was commissioned for Discovery by VP, original content, factual, Victoria Noble, with Oliver Wilson as executive producer. The series is produced by Chimp Productions with Andrew Barron as series producer and Michael Massey as executive producer. Caroline Perez exec produces for Science Channel.