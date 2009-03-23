Trending

RHI Deals Five Miniseries to NBC, SciFi

RHI Entertainment said it has found homes for five miniseries on NBC and SciFi.

Meteor and The Storm will air on NBC in summer 2009, while Riverworld, Phantom and Alice are slated for Sci Fi sometime in the 2009-2010 season.

RHI and NBC Universal have long partnered on big-ticket miniseries, most recently The Last Templar in January.