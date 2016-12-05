RFD-TV Added to DirecTV Now

AT&T has added rural lifestyle network RFD-TV to its DirecTV Now video streaming service, including it on the basic package at $35 per month for 65 channels, as well as on the other three bundles.

RFD-TV has been effective in getting its subs and some legislators to weigh in at the FCC on the importance of access to rural-targeted programming.

"We're extending our entertainment portfolio for those who value premium content but also want more TV freedom suited for their lifestyle, whether watching at home or on their mobile devices. This is TV your way," said AT&T Entertainment Group CEO John Stankey of the agreement.

"We appreciate AT&T's commitment to include rural America in DIRECTV NOW's rollout by including RFD-TV in NOW's most basic package," said Rural Media Group president Patrick Gottsch. "In addition, DIRECTV NOW is also a viable option for senior citizens who seek a more economical alternative to receive RFD-TV's family oriented programming with their most basic channels in one package to view on both their big-screen televisions, as well as, mobile devices...."

RFD-TV is an AT&T fan, including supporting its Time Warner merger.

RFD-TV founder Patrick Gottsch has pointed to the pledge that AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson made back when it bought DirecTV to expand rural services, saying: "He has kept his word."