Reyes Promoted to Development Director, Def Pictures Television

Simone Reyes has been named director of television development for Def Pictures Television, where she will develop scripted and unscripted programming. She will also coordinate with All Def Digital to develop cobranded broadcast and cable programming.

Reyes previously served as executive assistant to Def Jam founder Russell Simmons. She joined Def Jam Records at its inception as a receptionist just out of high school.

Reyes has served as a producer on Def Pictures Television projects, and was featured on the reality series Running Russell Simmons.

“Simone has been an insightful and creative executive and she has played a vital part in building our television division,” Simmons said. “This promotion is long overdue.”