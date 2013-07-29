Revolt TV Taps Cable Execs

Revolt Tv continued to look to the cable industry to build its executive team, naming former MTV executive Andy Schuon and Comedy Central programming Val Boreland to its staff, the network announced Monday.

The executives join former ESPN content head Keith Clinkscales, who last week was named Revolt TV CEO.

Schuon will serve as president of the Sean "Diddy" Combs-led network, and will lead the development and rollout of the network from its brand image to its programming slate, according to network officials. Schuon served as executive vice president, programming & production for MTV in the mid to late 1990s, launching MTV2 and serving as executive producer of MTV's Video Music Awards and Movie Awards. Most recently Schuon was president of artist services and head of digital for Ticketmaster.

Boreland, Revolt TV's executive vice president of programming and strategy, previously served as senior vice president, program, promotion & multiplatform strategy for Comedy Central, where she oversaw the network's program and promotion scheduling in addition to managing the network's content across all digital platforms, including VOD, wireless and emerging platforms.

"Keith, Andy and Val are the perfect combination to run Revolt -- they are my executive dream team," said Combs in a statement. "This launch could not be done without their talents, experience and drive to create the best new network the industry will have seen in a long time."

Music-themed Revolt TV, one of four minority-owned networks selected for broad distribution by Comcast as part of the FCC's conditions for the MSO's acquisition of NBCUniversal, is expected to launch in October with 25 million households.