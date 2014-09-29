Revolt TV Pumps Up Volume With Verizon Pact

Mere hours after announcing a carriage arrangement with Suddenlink Communications, music-oriented network Revolt TV said it has reached a similar deal with Verizon Communications’s FiOS TV, expanding the channels reach as its one-year anniversary approaches.

Revolt will appear in FiOS TV’s Ultimate HD package on Channel 726 HD in October and will be available on Verizon’s FiOS Mobile App soon, the company said.

“Revolt is a crowd-pleasing addition to the FiOS TV lineup,” said Verizon VP for content acquisition and strategy Terry Denson in a statement. “As we continue to add or renew channels in a way that reflects customers’ actual viewing patterns, we are pleased to welcome Revolt into the homes of our customers, and we are excited to see their response to Revolt’s fresh take on music programming.”

