Revolt Inks Distribution Deal With AT&T U-verse

Cable music/entertainment channel Revolt has signed a multi-platform distribution deal with AT&T U-verse. The network, founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will be available to U-verse TV customers as early as July 27 and include rights on on-demand video.

“This is a historical day for Revolt. With a major player like AT&T, more people will be able to access the hottest music and original content on every screen and device,” said Combs, the chairman of Revolt. “This agreement shows the world that Revolt is a force in the media industry.”

“Revolt is squarely positioned on super-serving millennials on all the devices they consume content,” said Revolt CEO Keith Clinkscales. “This robust multi-platform agreement with AT&T ensures that Revolt is easily accessible and increases the visibility and authoritativeness of our brand.”