Revived 'FearFactor' Returns to NBC Dec. 12

Revived reality

series Fear Factor will return to the

NBC airwaves on Dec. 12 with a rebooted version, the network said Wednesday.

Fear Factor, again hosted by Joe Rogan, will air Mondays from 8-10 p.m.

following the season finale of The Sing

Off on Dec. 5.

Producers

say advancements in technology since the series last aired on TV in 2006 have

allowed them to develop more impressive stunts like the "Towering Inferno" and "Helicopter

TNT Crash."

"We have

taken the groundbreaking Fear Factor

franchise that many fans remember fondly and have ramped it up to make it even

more challenging and competitive than ever before," said Paul Telegdy,

president, alternative and late night programming, NBC. "Once again, the

contestants will have to face their ultimate fears to prevail -- and the

tension and drama of that process will make for some riveting television."