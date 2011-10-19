Revived 'FearFactor' Returns to NBC Dec. 12
Revived reality
series Fear Factor will return to the
NBC airwaves on Dec. 12 with a rebooted version, the network said Wednesday.
Fear Factor, again hosted by Joe Rogan, will air Mondays from 8-10 p.m.
following the season finale of The Sing
Off on Dec. 5.
Producers
say advancements in technology since the series last aired on TV in 2006 have
allowed them to develop more impressive stunts like the "Towering Inferno" and "Helicopter
TNT Crash."
"We have
taken the groundbreaking Fear Factor
franchise that many fans remember fondly and have ramped it up to make it even
more challenging and competitive than ever before," said Paul Telegdy,
president, alternative and late night programming, NBC. "Once again, the
contestants will have to face their ultimate fears to prevail -- and the
tension and drama of that process will make for some riveting television."
