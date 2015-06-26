Review: 'Teen Beach 2' On Disney Channel

Disney Channel is hoping to again ride the ratings wave of its Teen Beach Movie original film franchise.

Teen Beach 2 stars Maia Mitchell (The Fosters) and Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally), reprising their roles as smart, headstrong McKenzie and talented-but-laid-back surfer Brady. The sequel picks up where the original ended with the summer now over and McKenzie and Brady going back to high school.

The two teens’ harrowing experience of nearly being forever lost in the 1960s beach musical movie Wet Side Story during the original Teen Beach Movie seems a distant memory as both go about their lives with their friends and school activities.

