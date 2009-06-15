Reveille, MSN Tap Jack and Suzy Welch For Web Series

Former GE CEO Jack Welch and his wife Suzy have been tapped to host a Web series for MSN, produced by Reveille.

The series, "It’s Everybody’s Business with Jack and Suzy Welch", will see the business legend go behind-the-scenes at companies across the country, helping them tackle real challenges. The first episode features the Welches helping executives at Hertz Rent-a-Car.

“They were pretty clear what they would and would not do, it turned out that our vibe on it was similar,” said Howard T. Owens, managing director of Reveille. “If Jack and Suzy were going to do something it needed to be real.”

The series is part of Microsoft’s larger “It’s Everybody’s Business” marketing campaign for its Office suite of products.

Reveille and MSN have partnered on branded entertainment Web programming before. More recently with Fit To Boom, which incorporated sandwich maker Subway into the series.

“We like working with brands, it is definitely becoming a big part of our business going forward,” Owens says.

The first episode of It’s Everybody’s Business with Jack and Suzy Welch is live at http://everybodysbusiness.msn-int.com