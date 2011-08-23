Rev. Al Sharpton to Host MSNBC's 'PoliticsNation'

MSNBC has tapped the Reverend Al Sharpton to host a live weeknight program at 6 p.m. ET, network president Phil Griffin said Tuesday. The show, titled PoliticsNation, will premeire on Monday, Aug. 29.

The announcement of Sharpton's new hour-long discussion show

follows wide speculation that the civil rights activist and minister would nab

the 6 p.m. timeslot on the network. He has been a guest host on several MSNBC programs, including MSNBC Live at 6PM and The Ed Show, as well frequently appearing on the network.

According to the network, PoliticsNation will discuss the day's top headlines in Sharpton's "signature style."

"I've known Rev. Sharpton for over a decade and have

tremendous respect for him. He has always been one of our most thoughtful and

entertaining guests," said Griffin. "I'm thrilled that he's now reached a point

in his career where he's able to devote himself to hosting a nightly show. PoliticsNation is going to be an

incredibly strong kick-off to our evening schedule."

The show is executive produced by Matthew Saal.