The Return of Deion Sanders

The NFL Network continues to bulk up its roster, adding the bombastic Deion Sanders to its stable of NFL analysts.

The former standout NFL defensive back returns to television after spending 2001-03 as an analyst on CBS’s studio show.

He returned to football for the past two years, and now joins the NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Sunday night highlight show.He will also appear on the On The Field pre-game shows that will air prior to the network’s eight Thursday and Saturday live games.

Sanders joins host Rich Eisen and analyst and former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci on both shows.