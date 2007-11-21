Retro Television Network Signs Up Partners

Retro Television Network, the digital channel dedicated to vintage programs such as Get Smart and Hawaii5-0, announced that it partnered with Cox Television station KIRO Seattle.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Equity Media-owned oldies network. RTN also announced recent deals with Cox’s WSB Atlanta; Raycom Media’s WSFA Montgomery, Ala.; London Broadcasting’s KYTX Tyler, Texas; and Allbritton Communications’ WHTM Harrisburg, Pa.

RTN benefited from the demise of The Tube, as stations that carried the music channel as a multicast service are scrambling to find a replacement.

RTN executive vice president Mark Dvornik said demand remains high for the classic programs. “Fans of great television will fall in love with RTN’s ‘Primetime All the Time’ lineup,” he added.