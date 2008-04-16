Retro Television Network Launches Web Site

Retro Television Network launched a Web site featuring detailed descriptions of RTN staples like Happy Days and Cheers, a complete list of station affiliates and a large picture of Robin Leach on the welcome page (Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous can also be viewed on RTN).

“We are thrilled to have a Web site that showcases RTN programming,” RTN spokesman Neal Ardman said. “I believe RTNville.com is the perfect next step for our network.”

RTN has been rapidly signing up stations to air its “primetime all the time” feed on a digital channel. Some 63 stations around the country feature RTN, including WJLA Washington, D.C., and KIRO Seattle.

RTN parent Equity Media Holdings recently announced that it was selling stations to offset financial losses.