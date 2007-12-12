Retro Television Network to Launch RTN Radio

Vintage television channel Retro Television Network is launching RTN Radio, a syndicated radio service featuring hits from the 1970s.

RTN Radio will offer a 24-hour satellite feed that’s free to listeners. RTN said the network is customizable, allowing radio stations to insert local spots, traffic and weather.

“We are very excited about the launch of RTN Radio and believe it will be as well-received as our television network,” RTN parent Equity Media Holdings director of programming Jeff Timpa said. “RTN Radio is the perfect mix for baby boomers, with a whole lot of the ‘70s and a dash of the ‘60s and ‘80s.”