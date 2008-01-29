Retro Television Network Adds WKRG, WRBL
Retro Television Network worked out a deal with Media General to bring RTN’s vintage programming to WKRG Mobile, Ala./Pensacola, Fla.; and WRBL Columbus, Ohio. The affiliates will launch RTN on their digital channels in the second quarter.
“The programming is clearly a plus for our viewers and advertisers,” WRBL general manager Otis Pickett said, “as we move forward with a very competitive digital platform.”
The stations bring the total of Media General outlets partnered with RTN to eight.
RTN is owned by Equity Media Holdings. Last week, it announced a partnership with 11 Quincy Newspapers stations to bring the RTN affiliate total to 54.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.