Retro Television Network Adds WKRG, WRBL

Retro Television Network worked out a deal with Media General to bring RTN’s vintage programming to WKRG Mobile, Ala./Pensacola, Fla.; and WRBL Columbus, Ohio. The affiliates will launch RTN on their digital channels in the second quarter.

“The programming is clearly a plus for our viewers and advertisers,” WRBL general manager Otis Pickett said, “as we move forward with a very competitive digital platform.”

The stations bring the total of Media General outlets partnered with RTN to eight.

RTN is owned by Equity Media Holdings. Last week, it announced a partnership with 11 Quincy Newspapers stations to bring the RTN affiliate total to 54.