Retreat, Hell! Embattled Paramount Plus Expands Ad-Supported Tier to Canada and Australia, Proliferates 'Premium' Plan Across Europe
Move comes with pushback from a certain celebrity analyst, who questions the very existence of Paramount's DTC streaming business
Paramount Plus will expand its partially ad-supported tier to Canada and Australia starting next month, with plans to deploy its premium ad-free plan across Europe, starting this month in France, and the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and Austria later this year.
Paramount Plus' "Basic (with ads)" plan will be priced at $6.99 in both local currencies within Canada and Australia, with Premium priced at €10.99 a month in Europe.
"Our pricing strategy and a market-by-market approach to our offering is key to providing customers choice, flexibility and value," said Marco Nobili, executive VP and international GM of Paramount Plus, in a statement. "The ‘Premium’ tier has demonstrated great success in Canada, Australia and Latin America, and I am confident this offering will enable us to reach new subscribers in Europe, as well. As we launch ‘Basic (with ads)’ in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners."
Paramount Plus' expansion comes as the equity analyst community begins to express grave doubts that Paramount will stop losing gobs of money on subscription streaming in the foreseeable future. Paramount's DTC losses have narrowed of late, but they show no sign of completely ending soon.
Standing out among the bearish crowd has been LightShed Partners' celebrity analyst, Rich Greenfield, who last week called the creation of Paramount Plus a "critical mistake."
On Tuesday, Greenfield also questioned the international expansion plans.
Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a diffferent result Anyone at $PARA authorizing the expansion of Paramount+ should be terminated immediately https://t.co/PkSjnifjLC https://t.co/8n4gdWbpoTMarch 19, 2024
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
