Retailer Target Makes First Self-Serve Programmatic Buy at NBCU

NBCUniversal said it is selling some of its national TV commercial inventory using a self-serve programmatic platform and that retail chain Target has made the initial buy.

The programmatic platform uses technology and data from 4C to target audiences for ad campaigns.

NBCU also makes some of its inventory available via programmatic to buyers using AOL, TubeMogul and Videology.

“This is a watershed moment for advertisers, who have been looking for a way to unlock the power of first-party data in television,” said Kristi Argyilan, senior vice president of marketing for Target. “Through programmatic ad buying, NBCUniversal is giving us the opportunity to apply better data to our TV decisions and choose the programming that resonates most strongly with our guests.

NBCU is the first to use 4C to create a private marketplace within linear TV.

"We’re proud to power NBCU as it breaks new ground within the media industry,” said Lance Neuhauser, chief executive officer at 4C. “Target is a highly innovative brand, and its marketing team is always pushing the envelope to deliver a better guest experience, so we can think of no better launch partner for this new solution.”



