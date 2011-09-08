'RescueMe' Finale Draws 2.3M Viewers

Rescue Me ended its seven-season

run Wednesday night, with the finale drawing 2.3 million total viewers, making

it the most-watched episode since the season four ender in Sept. 2007.

The broadcast also

garnered 1.3 million viewers (and a 1.2 rating) in the 18-49 demo, the most for

the demo since the season five premiere in June 2008 (1.5 million).

Rescue Me's final season averaged

1.5 million total viewers (up 10% from the previous season) and 847,000 viewers

in the 18-49 demo.