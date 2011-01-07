RepublicansTake Fresh Aim At Noncoms

Rep.

Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) has reintroduced legislation to defund public

broadcasting.

He introduced

noncom defunding legislation in June with no luck, but after NPR fired Juan

Williams over comments about Muslims last fall, GOP Whip and House Majority

Leader-elect Eric Cantor (R-Va.) revived that effort for a vote in the lame

duck session after it won an online poll for programs surfers would most want

to cut.

That effort

also failed to gain traction again in the lame duck session still controlled by

Democrats.

Lamborn, now in

the House majority, is reintroducing the legislation. He indicated in a

statement this week that he thought the funding of both NPR and PBS should be

cut. "Government-funded broadcasting is now completely unnecessary in a

world of 500-channel cable TV and cell phone internet access," he said,

pointing to the fact that "over 99% of Americans own a TV and over 95

percent have access to the Internet."

Lamborn actually

re-introduced two new bills, H.R. 68, that would cut all federal funding for

the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) starting in 2013 (noncoms are

funded several years in advance in an effort to insulate them from political

pressures). H.R. 69 is targeted to NPR, only ending funding for the radio

service, also starting in 2013.

The bills,

which were being circulated Friday to collect more signatures, had 15

co-sponsors (H.R. 68) and nine co-sponsors (H.R. 69).

"Congress is

playing politics with a public trust that hundreds of millions of Americans

rely on for news, arts and entertainment, and for educational programming for

our kids," said Craig Aaron, Free Press Action Fund managing director.

"It's disgraceful that leaders of the ‘people's House' routinely threaten

the nation's most trusted and respected sources of news just to score a few

partisan points.

Craig also

urged public broadcasters to speak out. "Public media leaders need to take

a stand, too. You don't put a bully in his place by handing over your lunch money

and hoping he'll go away," he said. "You have to fight. And when you

do, millions and millions of your viewers, listeners and fans will have your

back."

Cutting

noncommercial broadcast funding was one of the recommendations floated by the

co-chairs of a bipartisan presidential cost-cutting commission (http://www.fiscalcommission.gov/).

Republicans

have repeatedly proposed cutting CPB funding, arguing that the money goes

to support their liberal critics. But the financial meltdown and ballooning

deficit has put a new target on spending across the board, which adds more fuel

to the fire.

Christine

Mortensen says Lamborn's effort is all about budget cutting, calling the

funding "a luxury we can no longer afford." She says Lamborn

likes some noncom programming, but says it can stand on its own as a viable

private market commodity."

Lamborn's bill

comes the same week that NPR Senior VP Ellen Weiss, the service's top news

executive, resigned following an NPR review of William's firing. That was even

though the report found that William's October firing was legal and that NPR

donors and interest groups "played no part in influencing the

decision," according to NPR reporter David Folkenflik in a story

about the resignation.

NPR's

ombudsman, Alicia Shepard, has already said the firing was hasty and poorly

handled, though she said she supported NPR's conclusion that Williams, who

was also a commentator for Fox News, "had become more of a liability than

an asset."