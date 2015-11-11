Republican Debate Draws 13.5M Viewers to Fox Business

Fox Business Network’s primetime Republican presidential primary debate drew 13.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The total topped the audience that watched last month’s Republican debate on Fox Business’ more established rival CNBC.

The debate also set a record for streaming events with 1.4 million concurrent live streams, more than the 1.3 million that watched NBC’s 2015 Super Bowl and 921,000 that watched CNN’s debate in September.

The 7 p.m. debate of candidates with lower poll numbers, moderated by FBN’s Sandra Smith, Trish Regan, and the WSJ’s Gerald Seib, averaged 4.7 million total viewers.

Nielsen Social TV ratings ranked the debate as the number one event on Twitter Tuesday night with 6 million tweets and 180 million impressions, beating out all other programs across the board. Additionally, FBN hit all-time record highs in interactions on Twitter including total interactions, retweets, favorites and replies according to Socialbakers.