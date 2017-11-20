Reports: Tambor Departing ‘Transparent’

Jeffrey Tambor is departing the cast of Amazon hit Transparent, according to numerous reports, after two accusations of sexual harassment from members of the Transparent team.



Transparent, with Tambor playing transgender character Maura Pfefferman, debuted on Amazon in 2014. Jill Soloway created the show.

The fourth season debuted in September. Amazon has committed to a fifth season, to premiere next year. In September, Soloway told B&C she sees Transparent running for seven or eight seasons.

Tambor has denied the accusations. He told Deadline he could not return to the show given its “politicized atmosphere.”

Amazon did not return a request for comment at presstime.

Judith Light plays Pfefferman’s ex-wife. The Pfefferman children are played by Gaby Hoffman, Jay Duplass and Amy Landecker.

Tambor was up for a best actor in a comedy Emmy in September for his part in Transparent. Donald Glover of Atlanta won.

Tambor told B&C playing Maura Pfefferman, and the character’s impact on society, was unlike any role he’d ever had in a long career. “It’s huge,” he said. “This talented cast … I’m happy to be going out this way.”