Reports: Strahan to Join ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Strahan will join Good Morning America in a part-time role, according to multiple reports.

Strahan will continue to cohost Live! With Kelly and Michael, which airs on ABC after GMA. ABC is expected to announce Strahan’s addition in the next few days, when the deal becomes final.

Josh Elliott’s departure for NBC Sports had left the ABC morning show with just one male presence in co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. NBC Sports has set a 1 p.m. ET conference call for Wednesday, where they are expected to introduce Elliott.

ABC did not immediately respond for comment. CNN was first to report of Strahan joining GMA.