Reports: 'Sharknado 3' Washington Bound

While the prospect of Tara Reid’s buzz-saw enabled appendage wreaking havoc on Congress as sharks rain down around her creates mental images too amazing to fathom, reports that the third installment of the Sharknado franchise will take place in our nation’s capital are slightly premature.

Several movie and science-fiction oriented websites were abuzz in the past several days after Showbiz 411, citing unnamed sources, reported that the next installment will likely take place in Washington, D.C. That sent the Internet into overdrive, with commenters speculating on possible cameos – global warming denier Ted Cruz, for one – and potential titles for the TV Movie – Sharknado 3: Fin-dependence Day.

Syfy officials weren’t letting on about their intentions.

