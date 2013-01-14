Reports: Scott Gimple Tapped as New 'Walking Dead' Showrunner
AMC has named Scott Gimple as the new showrunner and
executive producer for The Walking Dead, according to multiple reports.
Gimple replaces Glen Mazzara, who exited the series due to
creative differences back in December. Mazzara will remain on through the
second half of season three, which begins Feb. 10. Gimple joined the show in
season two, serving as supervising producer.
Gimple becomes the cable hit's third showrunner, as original
showrunner Frank Darabont exited the series for similar reasons following Walking
Dead's first season.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.