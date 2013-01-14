Reports: Scott Gimple Tapped as New 'Walking Dead' Showrunner

AMC has named Scott Gimple as the new showrunner and

executive producer for The Walking Dead, according to multiple reports.





Gimple replaces Glen Mazzara, who exited the series due to

creative differences back in December. Mazzara will remain on through the

second half of season three, which begins Feb. 10. Gimple joined the show in

season two, serving as supervising producer.





Gimple becomes the cable hit's third showrunner, as original

showrunner Frank Darabont exited the series for similar reasons following Walking

Dead's first season.