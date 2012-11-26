Reports: Fox May Connect on Dodgers' Renewal

Fox Sports is nearing a media rights extension that would lock up Los Angeles Dodgers rights well into the 2030s.

Various published reports indicate that Fox is closing in on a 25-year rights deal valued at $6 billion to $7 billion for the Major League Baseball franchise. At those terms, the pact would be the most lucrative local sports right contract ever and allow the sports programmer to retain key content in its home market, following its loss of the Los Angeles Lakers to Time Warner Cable.

That deal, valued at a minimum of $3 billion over 20 years, has yielded a pair of regional sports networks centering on the storied NBA franchise, including the first dedicated Spanish-language service of its kind in the U.S.



