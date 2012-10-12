Reports: Erica Hill Joining Weekend ‘Today'
Erica Hill is leaving CBS to join the weekend edition of Today as cohost, according to multiple
reports.
She would join Lester Holt, who hosts Weekend Today on Saturday and Sunday, and Jenna Wolfe, who cohosts
the Sunday edition. Former Weekend Today
cohost Amy Robach jumped to ABC News in May.
Hill was removed as cohost of CBS This Morning in July and replaced by Norah O'Donnell, who was
CBS News' chief White House correspondent.
Hill first joined CBS' The Early Show
in 2010; prior to that she was a correspondent for CNN's Anderson Cooper 360
since 2005.
Spokespersons for Weekend
Today and CBS News
declined to comment.
