Reports: Erica Hill Joining Weekend ‘Today'

Erica Hill is leaving CBS to join the weekend edition of Today as cohost, according to multiple

reports.

She would join Lester Holt, who hosts Weekend Today on Saturday and Sunday, and Jenna Wolfe, who cohosts

the Sunday edition. Former Weekend Today

cohost Amy Robach jumped to ABC News in May.

Hill was removed as cohost of CBS This Morning in July and replaced by Norah O'Donnell, who was

CBS News' chief White House correspondent.

Hill first joined CBS' The Early Show

in 2010; prior to that she was a correspondent for CNN's Anderson Cooper 360

since 2005.

Spokespersons for Weekend

Today and CBS News

declined to comment.