Reports: Disney, CBS Eye Apple TV Service

The Walt Disney Co. and CBS have expressed interest in cutting deals

with Apple to offer programming as part of a monthly Internet TV

subscription service, according to published reports.

The media

companies are in early discussions with Apple on the service, which is

being positioned as a competitor to cable and satellite TV, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times

reported. Disney is said to be considering delivering ABC, ABC Family

and Disney Channel programming, while CBS may provide shows from CBS

and CW, according to the reports.

The model isn't new: Both CBS

and Disney, for example, have deals with Netflix to offer access to a

range of shows to subscribers for a flat monthly fee on a PC or

Internet-connected TV device (see Netflix Gets 'Lost,' Other ABC Fare and Netflix To Stream Disney Channel, CBS Shows).

Netflix also has streaming-video deals with Starz Entertainment, MTV

Networks, Showtime Networks, Discovery Communications and A&E.

Apple's proposed service, which was first reported by the Journal's All Things Digital last month, would be different in the sense that it would be packaged specifically around TV shows.

The

company initially floated a $30-per-month consumer subscription plan

that would be advertising-free but may be rethinking that approach,

according to the Journal. At this point, Apple is proposing

to pay $2 to $4 per month per subscriber for broadcast networks and $1

to $2 per month per subscriber for cable networks, the newspaper

reported.

Meanwhile, to protect their existing pay-TV

subscription models against a rising tide of Internet-delivered video,

cable, satellite and telco TV operators are experimenting with "TV Everywhere" services that would provide programming to Web and mobile devices as part of traditional TV packages.

The most visible TV Everywhere

effort to date has been from Comcast, which last week widened access to

the newly renamed Fancast Xfinity TV service -- with 2,000 hours of

video -- to some 14 million broadband and cable subscribers (see Comcast Keeps 'Beta' Tag On Online TV Service).



Todd Spangler writes for B&C's sister publication Multichannel News.