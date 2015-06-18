Reports: Brian Williams to Return to NBC But Not 'Nightly News'

Brian Williams, the leading broadcast network newsman before a scandal over his exaggerations of field reporting feats derailed his career, will rejoin NBC but not regain his former Nightly News perch, according to multiple reports late Wednesday.

NBC News did not have any comment on the reports, which indicated a formal announcement could come soon.

Since February, when a report in the military newspaper Stars and Stripes first drew attention to discrepancies between Williams' public comments about his newsgathering exploits and the truth, the entire news division has operated under a cloud. NBCUniversal commissioned an internal investigation and welcomed back Andy Lack in a top exec role, returning to the network he built into a news power in the 1990s. Over the intervening months, the fate of Williams has been an ongoing parlor game, serving as juicy fodder for long features in New York magazine and Vanity Fair.