Reports: 'Up All Night' Switching to Multi-Cam Format
Sophomore NBC comedy Up
All Night will be switching from its current single-camera format to multicamera
at midseason, according to multiple reports.
The series starring Christina Applegate, Will Arnett and
Maya Rudolph will reportedly finish taping its 11th episode next week in
single-camera and then take a three-month hiatus to convert its stage for a
multicamera format. Production on five new episodes in slated to resume in
February, bringing its season two order to 16 episodes.
Up All Night's
hiatus will open up a hole on NBC's schedule on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.,
potentially for the fourth season of Community,
which remains without a return date.
NBC entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told Variety
that the network and executive producer Lorne Michaels decided to switch the
format to multicam "to infuse the show with more energy" in front of a live
audience. Season-to-date, Up All Night
is averaging a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49.
Greenblatt said the change was also done to show "we're
committed to the multicam form," which the network has done with Whitney and Guys With Kids in an attempt to broaden the appeal of its comedies.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.