Reports: 22 Journalists Were Aboard Colombian Plane

According to various reports, there were as many as 22 journalists among those who were on a chartered plane that crashed in the mountains of Colombia while carrying a soccer team to a tournament championship.

The New York Times was reporting that journalists included representatives of Fox Latin America and Globo Television. In addition, the Wall Street Journal was reporting that six Fox Sports Brazil journalists were also among those aboard the plane.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Fox Sports has lost six members of our Fox Sports Brazil family in the tragic plane crash outside of Medellin, Colombia," said a Fox spokesperson. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all the passengers and crew, and the sports community who lost members of Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team."

Fox News Latino was reporting that the passenger list comprised "22 players from the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team, 28 management staff, members of the technical team and special guests, 22 journalists and nine crew members."

The AP was reporting that there were six survivors, including one of the journalists.