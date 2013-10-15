Report: Xbox Orders First Unscripted Series

Xbox Entertainment has ordered its first unscripted series, Every Street United, according to a report from Deadline.

The 30-minute series will profile local street soccer players from around the world, in places like the United States, Spain, France and Argentina.

Microsoft would not confirm the order, saying through a spokeperson: "We're excited to be working on several projects and look forward to providing additional details soon."

Every Street United joins Halo for the Microsoft gaming console, which releases its new Xbox One next month. Like Halo, Every Street United is said to have a gaming component.