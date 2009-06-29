Report: WTVJ Cutting Talent, Newscasts

The website SFLTV.com has reported that WTVJ Miami has dismissed anchors Kelly Craig, Joe Carter and Andrea Brody. The site also states that the NBC O&O is scrapping its weekend morning news.

A WTVJ spokesperson would not confirm or deny the report but did suggest in a statement that there were changes afoot at the station. "These are difficult decisions," the statement read. "However, this is about managing our business in the current economic climate."

NBC Local Media had tried to sell WTVJ to Post-Newsweek for $205 million, but the deal fell apart late last year.

SFLTV.com focuses on local television in the south Florida market. It says it has a comment from Kelly Craig confirming her departure: "From the bottom of my heart, I thank South Florida for 19 years of support and viewership. I am truly blessed to have worked at a station where I was surrounded by dedicated professionals who I am honored to call my friends."

Craig joined the station in 1990. Her profile does not appear on NBCMiami.com.