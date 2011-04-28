Report: Vieira to Exit 'Today' in June
As NBC's Today
team is in London covering the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton,
the top-rated morning news show is said to be facing a shake-up of its talent
lineup.
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter
published Thursday, Today co-host
Meredith Vieira will leave the show in June, almost three months before her
contract with NBC is up.
Today newsreader,
Ann Curry will be promoted to co-host alongside Matt Lauer, says the report,
and correspondent Natalie Morales will replace Curry as newsreader. An official
announcement from NBC could come as early as next week, according to THR.
Vieira joined Today
in 2006, taking over for Katie Couric when she left to anchor the CBS Evening News (a gig she confirmedTuesday that she will leave).
Vieira has been considering an exit for some time for personal reasons - her
husband suffers from multiple sclerosis. She came to a decision to exit this
week, according to the report.
An NBC News spokesperson did not respond to a request for
comment.
