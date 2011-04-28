Report: Vieira to Exit 'Today' in June

As NBC's Today

team is in London covering the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton,

the top-rated morning news show is said to be facing a shake-up of its talent

lineup.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter

published Thursday, Today co-host

Meredith Vieira will leave the show in June, almost three months before her

contract with NBC is up.

Today newsreader,

Ann Curry will be promoted to co-host alongside Matt Lauer, says the report,

and correspondent Natalie Morales will replace Curry as newsreader. An official

announcement from NBC could come as early as next week, according to THR.

Vieira joined Today

in 2006, taking over for Katie Couric when she left to anchor the CBS Evening News (a gig she confirmedTuesday that she will leave).

Vieira has been considering an exit for some time for personal reasons - her

husband suffers from multiple sclerosis. She came to a decision to exit this

week, according to the report.

An NBC News spokesperson did not respond to a request for

comment.